Trend colors in design 2025 - what will be in fashion in interiors

Stylish interior. Photo: Freepik

Each year, design experts determine the palette that will define the space around us. We already know which colors will set the trends this year.

Leading paint brand Sherwin-Williams shared its 2025 forecast, covering both natural and light colors.

What colors will be used for a renovation in 2025?

Nature in colors

Natural, soothing tones remain in trend, evoking the warmth of wood, sand, clay, and fresh leaves. Inspired by the traditions of Japanese aesthetics, these colors create a harmonious atmosphere. They work beautifully in minimalist interiors, adding a sense of calm to any space.

Wooden table. Photo from Instagram

Contrast and eclecticism

Bright colors in unexpected combinations is another trend for 2025. Rich electric, matte tones and pastel accents create a cheerful atmosphere. This is a bold choice for those who like to experiment and give their space a unique character.

Colorful design. Photo from Instagram

Timeless classics

Traditional colors remain relevant. Deep blue, calm gray, exquisite cream — this is a palette for those who appreciate sophistication and versatility. These colors are suitable for both classic and modern interiors, adding a touch of elegance.

Grey color interior design for bedroom. Photo from Instagram

Warmth in every detail

Warm colors — from rich terra cotta to soft sand — create coziness and bring the room to life.

Beige color interior design. Photo from Instagram

They are perfectly combined with wood elements and textures of natural fabrics to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.

Earlier we wrote about the most popular cat breed, the British Shorthair cat is a true embodiment of home coziness. They are often called one of the most beloved pets, and for good reason.

Find out which vintage items will be in style in 2025. You'll be surprised at the variety.