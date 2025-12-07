The main signs of abuse in a relationship — what indicates your toxicity

A couple experiencing relationship tension. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes a person may not even suspect that they are treating their partner in a toxic way. If signs of abuse are recognized in time, the relationship can be saved. This can help make the partnership healthy and happy.

Psychologist Alla Lynok explained this on Instagram.

Main signs of abuse

First of all, abuse is indicated by the fact that you constantly take out your frustrations on your partner. For example, you start conflicts because of poor well-being or problems at work. Another sign of toxicity is total control. It appears when a person wants to know everything about their partner: where they are, with whom, when they will be home, and so on. In addition, an abuser does not allow their partner to make important decisions independently. They want everything in the relationship to happen only with their approval and under their close supervision.

The psychologist also notes that toxicity is indicated by constant criticism of the partner. For example, if you mock their views or appearance, or do not support their interests. The same applies to comparing your partner with exes — this brings nothing to the relationship except devaluation and misunderstanding.

Another sign that points to toxicity is ignoring your partner’s feelings. For instance, your partner shares their emotions with you, but you pay no attention or become irritated. In a healthy relationship, there is room for care and love, but definitely not for devaluation or humiliating a person for their feelings.

The psychologist emphasizes that if you recognize signs of abuse in yourself, you should immediately start working on correcting the situation. She adds that such a relationship cannot be happy or harmonious, because one partner constantly wins while the other suffers emotionally. Such a union is doomed unless you change your attitude toward your partner in time.

