This movie will open your eyes to abusive relationships — everyone should watch it

Contrary to how they are depicted in some films, toxic relationships are not romantic adventures filled with passion. In reality, they are dangerous bonds that can destroy lives completely. Among the many films about abuse, the dramatic thriller Enough deserves special attention. This film reveals the truth about toxic relationships without embellishment.

Here's why you should watch Enough

The main character is an ordinary waitress named Slim. She finally finds her "perfect" partner and decides to start a relationship with him. At first, Mitch seems to embody all of a woman's dreams: he is handsome, caring, and loving. The couple marries and enjoys life while raising their daughter, Grace. However, Slim's illusions are shattered in an instant.

A few years after giving birth to her daughter, a woman learns of her husband's numerous infidelities. When she tells Mitch that she intends to leave him, she unexpectedly awakens his true evil. He brutally beats her and threatens to kill her if she tries to leave.

Frightened, the woman decides to run away, but realizes that she has no money, connections, or help. Furthermore, Mitch's henchmen are searching everywhere for her and her child. Ultimately, Slim realizes that she cannot hide forever. She hides her daughter and undergoes a moral and physical transformation. She is determined to show Mitch that she has had enough.

The film reveals the cruelty of which an abuser is capable. It reveals the dangers of toxic relationships and what a woman driven into a corner is capable of.

