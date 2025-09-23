What does raising two fingers mean in England — Churchill’s favorite gesture

Winston Churchill raising two fingers in the air. Photo: Instagram

The English often use the popular "victory" gesture, which literally means "victory." Legendary politician Winston Churchill loved it so much that raised two fingers can be seen in many photos of him. However, this popular gesture also has another meaning.

This was reported by Znaj.UA.

Advertisement

What raising two fingers means

Winston Churchill frequently used the victory gesture, but he did it in different ways. Sometimes he raised two fingers with the palm facing himself, and other times with the palm facing outward. It might seem like a simple inconsistency, but in fact, it was intentional. In England, a gesture with the back of the hand facing others is considered offensive.

With this bold move, Churchill often surprised his aides and delighted British citizens. The two fingers raised with the back of the hand facing outward symbolized the Prime Minister’s defiance against Adolf Hitler’s fascist ideas. To this day, in Britain, that version of the gesture is considered rude, so it should not be confused with the classic victory sign.

Winston Churchill showing the victory gesture. Photo: Getty Images

The history of the victory gesture dates back to the Hundred Years’ War. English archers used two fingers—the index and middle—to draw their bows. The French, England’s adversaries, would cut off these fingers from captured archers. To mock them, the English archers would show the intact fingers after winning the Battle of Crécy, signaling that their fingers were safe and the enemy defeated.

Another version suggests that before the Battle of Agincourt, the French threatened to cut off English fingers. After France’s defeat, the English triumphantly raised two fingers, irritating their opponents. Over time, this symbolic V-shaped gesture came to represent victory.

Read more:

What truly sets a leader apart from a follower

The most influential people — in which months they are born

Simple habits that made great people successful