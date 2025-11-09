Who lives longer? Thin people vs. Those with extra pounds

A beautiful woman. Photo: Pexels

It is commonly believed that people who are overweight live much shorter lives. This is explained by the idea that slender people are less likely to get sick, while overweight people are more likely to experience health problems. Scientists investigated this issue more thoroughly and were surprised by the results of the new study.

This was reported by Nikkei Asia.

Do people with excess weight really live shorter lives?

Japanese scientists observed approximately 350,000 people for ten years. On average, the participants were over 40 years old. The scientists attempted to verify the following hypotheses regarding the impact of body weight on life expectancy:

People of normal weight have the lowest risk of death. People with a weight slightly lower than the standard have the lowest risk of death. People with a weight slightly higher than the standard have the lowest risk of death.

The third hypothesis was confirmed. The lowest mortality rates were found among women with a body mass index (BMI) between 23 and 24.9, and among men with a BMI between 25 and 26.9. In other words, the lowest risk of death was found in people with a BMI slightly higher than the standard.

A woman doing sports. Photo: Pexels

Scientists have noted that obesity is indeed harmful to health. This condition can increase the risk of various diseases. However, being overly thin can also be dangerous.

"The most important thing in old age is to eat plenty. It's better to be overweight than thin," says researcher Jyun Sasaki.

He adds that it's better to eat well and gain a little weight in old age than to be thin. Doing so will help you avoid a decrease in physical and mental vitality.

