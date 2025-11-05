Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology The hardest years in life — when the crisis period begins

The hardest years in life — when the crisis period begins

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 November 2025 16:35
Updated 16:43
At what age people feel least happy — research findings
A sad woman. Photo: Pexels

A person’s happiness levels depend largely on age, with many people at certain life stages feeling the least satisfied, emotionally drained, and unmotivated.

This was revealed in a study by David Blanchflower, Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College.

Advertisement

The age when people are the least happy

The study analyzed data from 132 countries worldwide and found that the age of lowest happiness varies slightly depending on the region:

  • in developed countries, people feel the least happy at 47 years and 2 months;
  • in developing countries, the lowest point occurs at 48 years and 2 months.

According to Blanchflower, a person’s happiness level fluctuates with age, and around 47–48 years represents the lowest point of life satisfaction. This is when long-accumulated disappointment tends to surface.

At what age do people feel the most unhappy?
A sad man. Photo: Pexels

People often feel unhappy due to financial struggles, lack of career growth, or relationship issues. Poor social connections also play a role — for example, those who remain married tend to report higher happiness levels than those who are divorced.

However, the researcher stresses that there is no need for despair. Over time, the "happiness curve" rises again. People tend to feel happiest first in their 20s and again in their 70s. With age, family, hobbies, and rest become more valuable than material wealth or career success — bringing renewed life satisfaction.

Read more:

Four habits of mentally strong people you can start today

5 habits of successful people that make their lives better

The habit that can ruin even the most successful

psychology age scientists research intresting facts
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information