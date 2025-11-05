At what age people feel least happy — research findings

A sad woman. Photo: Pexels

A person’s happiness levels depend largely on age, with many people at certain life stages feeling the least satisfied, emotionally drained, and unmotivated.

This was revealed in a study by David Blanchflower, Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College.

The age when people are the least happy

The study analyzed data from 132 countries worldwide and found that the age of lowest happiness varies slightly depending on the region:

in developed countries, people feel the least happy at 47 years and 2 months;

in developing countries, the lowest point occurs at 48 years and 2 months.

According to Blanchflower, a person’s happiness level fluctuates with age, and around 47–48 years represents the lowest point of life satisfaction. This is when long-accumulated disappointment tends to surface.

A sad man. Photo: Pexels

People often feel unhappy due to financial struggles, lack of career growth, or relationship issues. Poor social connections also play a role — for example, those who remain married tend to report higher happiness levels than those who are divorced.

However, the researcher stresses that there is no need for despair. Over time, the "happiness curve" rises again. People tend to feel happiest first in their 20s and again in their 70s. With age, family, hobbies, and rest become more valuable than material wealth or career success — bringing renewed life satisfaction.

