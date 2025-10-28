Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The luckiest zodiac signs — why fate chooses them

Publication time 30 October 2025 03:27
Updated 15:27
Zodiac signs constantly favored by fate — who always gets lucky
Astrologer laying out tarot cards. Photo: Pexels

Some zodiac signs seem to attract luck like a magnet. Fate protects them in a special way and constantly rewards them. Astrologers believe that good deeds these people give to the world are returned to them.

This is reported by TSN.

Which zodiac signs are the luckiest

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are unafraid to embrace adventures. Their optimism naturally draws success. Fate always opens new opportunities for them, and luck smiles on Sagittarians when they need it most.

Leo

People born under this sign are natural leaders. Filled with solar energy, they attract success. Fate favors Leos and rewards them for their generosity and strong spirit, often placing them at the center of attention and favorable circumstances.

An astrologer holds a card in his hands. Photo: Pexels

Pisces

Pisces possess highly developed intuition. They are empathetic and willing to help others without expecting anything in return. Because of their kindness and ability to forgive, fate gives Pisces special protection, making them true magnets for luck.

Virgo

Virgos have sharp minds and genuine hearts. They strive to make the world better and often help others without expecting gratitude. Fate rewards them for their diligence, honesty, and conscientiousness, granting them the things they desire most.

psychology Astrology zodiac signs luck destiny
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
