Which color will bring you luck and happiness — choose by your birth date

Birth date reveals which color will always bring you luck
Imagine that a single color could change your day, open new opportunities, and attract luck. Numerology experts are confident that everyone has such a color; you just need to choose it based on your birth date, and it will become a true talisman, helping you achieve your goals and maintain harmony.
Novyny.LIVE, citing Parade, explains which shade will bring you happiness and good fortune.
Your lucky color by birth date
- 1, 10, 19, 28 — gold
These dates are under the Sun, the planet of self-expression. Gold highlights your charisma, confidence, and leadership qualities, helping attract status and success.
- 2, 11, 20, 29 — silver
Ruled by the Moon, silver enhances intuition, protects emotional balance, and harmonizes spiritual development.
- 3, 12, 21, 30 — royal blue
Jupiter, the planet of luck, grants these dates optimism and wisdom. Blue supports expanding opportunities and opening new horizons.
- 4, 13, 22, 31 — electric blue
Under the influence of Uranus, this color stimulates creativity, independence, and unconventional thinking.
- 5, 14, 23 — yellow
Mercury grants sociability and curiosity. Yellow enhances intellectual potential and helps discover new opportunities.
- 6, 15, 24 — pink
Venus governs love and harmonious relationships. Pink attracts luck in love and friendship and enhances empathy.
- 7, 16, 25 — lavender
Neptune imbues these dates with mysticism and spirituality. Lavender helps calm emotions and stay in harmony with your inner world.
- 8, 17, 26 — charcoal
Saturn provides discipline and stability. Dark shades like charcoal promote steady progress toward goals and confidence in your abilities.
- 9, 18, 27 — red
Mars gives decisiveness and energy. Red emphasizes your strength, passion, and ability to overcome any obstacles.
Read more:
Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods
Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts
Who is destined for success — it’s all in your birth date