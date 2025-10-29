Three zodiac signs will experience a wave of good luck — Tarot reading

Tarot card “The Magician”. Photo: Pinterest

The universe has pleasant surprises in store for three zodiac signs this week. According to the tarot card reading, these lucky individuals will find themselves at the center of positive changes. This period will be favorable for new beginnings, conversations, deals, and unexpected encounters that could change their lives.

Novyny.LIVE shares the tarot card forecast for those who are in for a truly lucky week.

Leo — Tarot Card: "The Sun"

This period will be a bright breakthrough for Leos, both in their career and personal life. The Sun card symbolizes victory, confidence, and genuine happiness. Any doubts you have will be dispelled, and any endeavor you undertake will turn out in your favor. Now is the time to step boldly into the spotlight, speak up, assert yourself, and present your ideas. The tarot advises you not to hide your emotions. The world sees you in the best light, and your openness will bring new opportunities.

Libra — Tarot Card "Wheel of Fortune"

This week will be a real turning point in the fate of Libras. The "Wheel of Fortune" card signifies that luck is close at hand. Things that were previously at a standstill will start moving, and events will unfold rapidly. The Tarot suggests that you may receive an unexpected offer, such as a new job, a lucrative contract, or an invitation that will alter your plans. If you have long dreamed of a financial breakthrough, now is the time to act.

Pisces — The Tarot card "The Star"

Pisces receive an extremely powerful card: "The Star," a symbol of faith, inspiration, and spiritual uplift. This week will bring you a sense of harmony and inner peace. It may seem that your dreams are beginning to take shape and that the universe's hints are becoming more obvious. The tarot cards remind you that now is the time to believe in your path. Do not doubt that fate is leading you in the right direction. This is a week of renewal, creative inspiration, and subtle yet significant luck that will transform your life for the better.

