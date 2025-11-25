5 professions unlikely to be replaced by AI — here's why

The AI-proof jobs list — 5 careers that AI can't replace
Artificial intelligence has already become an integral part of many people's lives. We use it as a conversation partner, advisor, or specialist in a particular field. Although AI seems capable of handling anything, there are several professions that are actually beyond its capabilities.
This was reported by UNILAD.
These are professions that artificial intelligence cannot replace
Medicine and psychology
Scientists explain that AI can help analyze data and diagnose diseases. However, AI cannot replace the psychological support and compassion that are essential to these professions.
Education and training
The same applies to education. Of course, AI can provide and break down information. However, a teacher with developed emotional intelligence will always be key to students' development.
Creative industries
AI can assist SMM managers and content creators: it can generate ideas and suggest interesting solutions. However, only humans can develop unique, lively, and tangible content.
Skilled trades
Builders, electricians, engineers, and other craftsmen have nothing to worry about when it comes to AI. They perform tasks that are too unpredictable to be fully automated.
Ethics, regulation, and policy
Those in these professions can use AI, but they must also monitor it. It's crucial that AI is used responsibly. This is why human involvement in these areas is essential.
Which professions are most vulnerable to AI?
Scientists note that specialists whose work is easily susceptible to algorithms are most at risk of losing their jobs. This applies to data entry, administrative roles, customer service, and certain technical specialties, for example. AI can perform these tasks much faster than humans.
