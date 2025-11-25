5 professions unlikely to be replaced by AI — here's why

A doctor with records. Photo: freepik

Artificial intelligence has already become an integral part of many people's lives. We use it as a conversation partner, advisor, or specialist in a particular field. Although AI seems capable of handling anything, there are several professions that are actually beyond its capabilities.

These are professions that artificial intelligence cannot replace

Medicine and psychology

Scientists explain that AI can help analyze data and diagnose diseases. However, AI cannot replace the psychological support and compassion that are essential to these professions.

Education and training

The same applies to education. Of course, AI can provide and break down information. However, a teacher with developed emotional intelligence will always be key to students' development.

Creative industries

AI can assist SMM managers and content creators: it can generate ideas and suggest interesting solutions. However, only humans can develop unique, lively, and tangible content.

Skilled trades

Builders, electricians, engineers, and other craftsmen have nothing to worry about when it comes to AI. They perform tasks that are too unpredictable to be fully automated.

Ethics, regulation, and policy

Those in these professions can use AI, but they must also monitor it. It's crucial that AI is used responsibly. This is why human involvement in these areas is essential.

Which professions are most vulnerable to AI?

Scientists note that specialists whose work is easily susceptible to algorithms are most at risk of losing their jobs. This applies to data entry, administrative roles, customer service, and certain technical specialties, for example. AI can perform these tasks much faster than humans.

