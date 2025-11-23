Phrases that can hurt — never say this to a person with depression

A depressed woman. Photo: freepik

When someone is struggling with depression, even the most well-intentioned words can do more harm than good. Psychologists warn that certain phrases — especially those that question the cause of their feelings or imply personal fault — can deepen their emotional distress instead of offering support.

Knowing what not to say is just as important as knowing how to help.

What not to say to a person with depression

"Why are you depressed?"

People often think that depression caused "by something." However, in reality, it is a reaction to circumstances that may be unknown to the person for a certain time. Depression can appear without a warning, and often, a person does not know the real cause of its occurrence. It may be difficult for them to answer this question, even to themselves.

Psychologists say that even if a person is depressed because of something that happened in their life, you should not ask them about the cause of their condition. Sometimes this can be interpreted as a hint that the person is to blame for allowing their emotions to overwhelm them.

"Just don't worry" or "Think about something good"

A person suffering from depression will take such phrases as ridicule. If it was so easy to escape this state, it would have been done long before your advice.

"Think about something good" is also a tip that can push a person into an even more difficult emotional state. Thinking about a happy past can complicate the situation and lead the individual to believe that they will never be able to overcome pain and unhappiness.

How can you properly support someone with depression?

The best approach is to ask whether they want to talk. Tell them that you are ready to listen and support them. You can also ask if there is anything you can do to help. This is the best way to support someone with depression.

