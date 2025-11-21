Her intense personality isn't a flaw — it's the reason she wins

A woman on a couch. Photo: pexels

Many believe that a woman's difficult nature is a real punishment that prevents her from achieving her goals and repels people. In fact, women with "difficult" personalities often achieve success because of the qualities that distinguish them.

Learn why women with intense or demanding traits typically stand out, build resilience, and outperform others in personal and professional life, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Benefits of having a strong or demanding female personality

Psychologists note that women with "difficult" personalities can analyze information faster. This allows them to make effective and correct decisions. Thanks to this quality, these individuals achieve their goals more often than others.

Professor Joe Forgas of the University of New South Wales confirms this thesis. He notes that people with a more critical attitude toward events can think about situations in more detail. This enables them to solve complex problems more effectively.

Forgas explains, "sneakiness activates a more thorough and selective way of thinking, forcing the person to pay more attention to the outside world".

A confident woman. Photo: Pexels

Additionally, women with difficult personalities tend to have well-developed emotional intelligence. This enables them to clearly understand their own feelings and the feelings of others. High EQ level improves personal relationships and professional communication. However, these women's straightforwardness is often perceived as intolerable.

Psychologists also note that intelligent women typically adapt more easily to new circumstances. They can quickly adapt to changes and take control of the situation. Their complex personality helps them achieve goals, build careers, and create harmonious relationships.

