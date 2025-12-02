Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology Five quick mood boosters for slow, unmotivated days

Five quick mood boosters for slow, unmotivated days

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 December 2025 01:15
Five simple tricks to boost your mood on lazy days
A sad woman. Photo: freepik

There are days that feel somewhere between good and bad. During those times, you just want to hide away in your cozy home, put on a movie, and wrap yourself in a warm blanket. On such sluggish days, motivation disappears completely. But you can fix this and regain your energy with a few simple tricks.

Real Simple writes about it.

Advertisement

How to lift your mood

Go for a walk

The quickest way to boost your mood is to spend time outdoors. Psychologists note that even 20–30 minutes of walking is enough to lower stress and help you feel better. Choose quiet places where you can connect with nature — a park, a lake, or a forest.

Keep a gratitude journal

Make it a habit to write down things you're grateful for. On days when everything feels off, positive thoughts on paper can be a real lifeline. Revisit your journal whenever you feel apathetic or tired. This practice can improve mental health and ease anxiety.

Do something creative

On tough days, try engaging in something creative. It wakes up your brain and sparks inspiration. You don't need to be skilled at painting, sculpting, or writing poetry. Just allow yourself to express freely and try something fun and creative.

Get moving

Another reliable way to lift your mood is physical activity. Exercise helps you feel calmer and more grounded. You don't have to run a marathon or spend hours at the gym. Simple stretching, dancing, or yoga can do the trick.

Connect with loved ones

When you feel drained and unmotivated, spend time with people close to you. Meet a friend or family member. If meeting in person isn't possible, call or chat online. Either way, it's better than being alone.

Read more:

psychology advice intresting facts mood energy
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information