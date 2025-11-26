The ranking of the best wives by zodiac sign — who made the list

A couple in love embracing. Photo: Freepik

A person’s behavior and character depend significantly on the zodiac sign under which they were born. Some women are simply naturally inclined to care for their loved ones — they become the best wives.

Novyny.LIVE explains more about this.

The ranking of the best wives by zodiac sign

1st place — Cancer

Women of this zodiac sign know how to take care of their husband and children. Family is the most precious thing to them. They are ready to immerse themselves in daily routines just to make their loved ones happy. A Cancer woman feels inspired when she sees her partner’s smile.

2nd place — Aquarius

These women are the dream of many men. They are caring and always committed to self-development. An Aquarius woman knows how to balance family life with her own interests, which makes her especially attractive in the eyes of others.

3rd place — Capricorn

Capricorn women know exactly how to combine work and family responsibilities. Men feel reliability and loyalty from them. These women are very goal-oriented and know how to inspire their partner toward new accomplishments.

4th place — Taurus

In relationships, Taurus women try to take on the responsibilities of creating comfort and coziness at home. They love caring for their loved ones and willingly hand over the reins to their partner.

5th place — Virgo

These women are unpredictable — and that is exactly what attracts men most. With a Virgo, life is never boring. Moreover, this zodiac sign helps partners truly relax, as Virgo will confidently take everything under control.

