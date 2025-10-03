Top three zodiac signs that never learn from their mistakes

Upset young woman. Photo: Freepik

Some people never learn from their mistakes. They ignore not only the experiences of others but even their own. Astrologer Lyudmyla Bulgakova has identified three zodiac signs whose representatives constantly stumble over the same obstacles. They fail to draw lessons from their errors because they do not analyze them and possess an overly stubborn nature.

According to TSN.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that repeatedly make the same mistakes

Aries

Representatives of this zodiac sign are extremely self-confident. They are always convinced that they are acting correctly. When misfortunes occur, Aries are often shocked at how wrong they were. However, this does not teach them anything. When a similar situation arises again, this sign repeats the same actions due to their stubbornness.

A girl upset over a failure. Photo: Freepik

Gemini

These individuals have a very dual nature, which is why they repeatedly make the same mistakes. Geminis experience significant doubts when faced with an important decision: on one hand, they fear making an error, yet on the other, they consciously go ahead anyway. These fluctuations in thought cause this zodiac sign to constantly get into trouble.

Aquarius

People of this zodiac sign don’t care about anything at all. They never analyze their mistakes. They see setbacks as pure coincidence and are convinced that everything will work out in the future. However, when it comes to something important again, Aquarius falls victim to their own indifference, repeatedly making the same mistakes over and over.

Read more:

Who is destined for success — it’s all in your birth date

Zodiac signs that often live the longest — up to 100 years

Natural-born movie stars — women of three Zodiac signs