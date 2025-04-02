Adriano Celentano now — what the 87-year-old actor looks like — photo

Adriano Celentano. Photo: IMDb

The legendary Italian actor and singer Adriano Celentano rarely appears in public lately and has a private lifestyle. But a new photo of the 87-year-old movie star was shared by Primo Ascolto magazine on Facebook.

What Adriano Celentano looks like now

The 87-year-old actor posed for a photo in a black T-shirt while sitting in a car and waving to the camera. This time, Celentano did not hide his face behind dark glasses, as he often did before.

87-year-old Adriano Celentano. Photo: facebook.com/primoascolto01

Fans have noticed how much the movie star has changed — he has turned gray and lost some hair. However, despite his venerable age and changes in appearance, Celentano has retained his charisma. According to his fans, the 87-year-old star looks simply stunning.

Audiences still enthusiastically watch The Taming of the Shrew, Velvet Hands and dozens of other films that are significant in Celentano's career. It should be noted that the last time the actor appeared in a movie was in 1992 in the Cyber Eden movie. After finishing his acting career, Celentano continued to create music — his latest album was released in 2019.

As a reminder, Keanu Reeves will play John Wick again in the new movie of the franchise. It also became known that Brad Pitt has been cast in the lead role in the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel by Netflix.