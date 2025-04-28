Supernatural stars met with fans - photos

Actors of the Supernatural series. Photo: Instagram.com/mish

The cast of Supernatural came together once again for their devoted fanbase. Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and other familiar faces reunited at the Creation Entertainment fan convention.

Misha Collins shared photos from the event with his former co-stars on Instagram.

Supernatural stars delight fans with fun reunion photos

The fan convention recently took place in Minneapolis, giving attendees the chance to meet their favorite Supernatural stars, explore themed locations, and snap photos with the actors.

Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins — the show's iconic trio — reunited for the event. They were joined by Mark Sheppard, known for playing Crowley, and Jim Beaver, who portrayed Bobby Singer.

Mark Sheppard and Jim Beaver. Photo: instagram.com/creationent

Ruth Connell, who played Rowena MacLeod, and Alexander Calvert, best known as Jack Kline, also took part in the festivities.

Following the event, Collins entertained fans by posting several fun group photos with his co-stars.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Ruth Connell, and Misha Collins. Photo: Instagram.com/mish

Padalecki, Ackles, Connell, and Collins were even spotted posing inside the show's legendary black Chevrolet Impala.

"Our innocent little reunion with the Impala this weekend quickly escalated…" Collins joked in his caption.

The stars of Supernatural shared some fun shots. Photo: instagram.com/mish

