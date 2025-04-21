Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer got married — photos

Kristen Stewart. Photo: Reuters

American actress Kristen Stewart has officially married her beloved, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The couple had a secret wedding in Los Angeles.

This was reported by TMZ.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got married

The 35-year-old Twilight star and her chosen one said "I do" to each other on Easter, April 20. The couple exchanged rings and vows at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Stewart and Meyer didn't have a loud party and held an intimate wedding with friends and family. Among the celebrity guests at the ceremony were actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

According to sources, the actress and her significant other received a marriage certificate earlier, on Tuesday, April 15.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met back in 2013, but the real spark broke out between them in 2019. And in 2021, Kristen admitted that she and Dylan got engaged.

