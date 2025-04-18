Jessica Alba was seriously injured — photos

Jessica Alba. Photo: instagram.com/jessicaalba

American actress Jessica Alba has worried her fans. The Fantastic Four star showed up on crutches.

The celebrity shared the footage on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

Jessica Alba injured her leg

The 43-year-old actress posted a new update on social media, where she is seen with crutches and receiving IV treatment.

Jessica Alba shows her crutches. Photo: instagram.com/jessicaalba

Alba did not go into details and tell how she was injured..

Jessica Alba receiving IV treatment IV. Photo: instagram.com/jessicaalba

However, the actress assured her fans that she is already feeling better and is doing everything possible to recover quickly.

"НTrying to speed up this recovery with all the healing - slow mornings, journaling, nourishing my body + soul 💫 Plus some #NAD to boost cellular repair and get me off these dang crutches!" Jessica wrote.

Despite the injury, the star still continues to actively spend time and surprise her fans with stylish outfits. Even with crutches, Alba showed up in leather boots with heels.

Jessica Alba on crutches. Photo: instagram.com/jessicaalba

As a reminder, Johnny Depp has radically changed his look for the new role.

We also wrote that the stars of The Breakfast Club reunited for the first time in 40 years.