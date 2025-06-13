Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are officially engaged

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. Photo: Instagram.com/dualipa

British actor Callum Turner and singer Dua Lipa have officially announced their engagement. Rumors that the couple was planning a wedding had been circulating for a long time.

In an interview with Vogue, Dua Lipa confirmed the rumors for the first time.

Turner and Lipa are officially engaged

Rumors that the 35-year-old actor had proposed to his girlfriend surfaced at the end of last year. Attentive fans noticed a gold ring with a large diamond on Dua's ring finger in her photos on social media.

Dua Lipa. Photo: instagram.com/dualipa

Finally, after some time, the 29-year-old singer confirmed that she and the actor were engaged. Callum commissioned an exclusive engagement ring for Dua after consulting her friends and sister about the proposal.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with it (the ring — ed.). It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," the singer said.

The couple is not in a hurry to get married yet because they both have many work commitments. For now, Dua and Callum are just enjoying this special time.

""I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," Dua shared.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. Photo: Instagram.com/dualipa

