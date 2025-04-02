Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of human trafficking in Romania

Jean-Claude Van Damme. Photo: instagram.com/jcvd

Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has become a defendant in a human trafficking case. The action star is accused of receiving intimate services from women who were forced into prostitution.

It is reported by Hotnews.

Jean-Claude Van Damme became a defendant in a criminal case

The 65-year-old actor is believed to be involved in a high-profile case of human trafficking, including minors, in Romania. According to lawyer Adrian Cuculis, Van Damme had intimate relations with five women who "were passed on to the actor".

"Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of receiving sexual services simultaneously with five Romanian girls who were in a vulnerable state, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code," the defense lawyer said.

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Photo: instagram.com/jcvd

According to one of the victims, the incident with the star took place 10 years ago in Cannes. The girl is now 26 years old, so she was a minor at the time.

Morel Bolea, president of the non-profit organization Eurodemos and owner of the modeling agency Kasta Morrely, was recognized as the organizer of the criminal network that exploited the women. The Public Prosecutor's Office will now consider a complaint regarding Van Damme's involvement in the criminal network and participation in human trafficking.

As a reminder, Keanu Reeves will play John Wick again in the new movie of the franchise. It also became known that Brad Pitt has been cast in the lead role in the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel by Netflix.