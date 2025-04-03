Karate Kid: Legends — trailer and release date

The movie "Karate Kid: Legends". Photo: Columbia Pictures

The new trailer for the long-awaited action movie "Karate Kid: Legends". The movie stars Jackie Chan in the main role.

The second trailer was released on YouTube.

"Karate Kid: Legends" — trailer and premiere date

The movie tells the story of the young kung fu master Li Fong, who moves from Beijing to New York with his mother after the family tragedy. In the new city, the young man tries to find himself, but constantly gets into trouble. One day, to help his new friend, Li decides to take part in the karate competition. But skill is not enough to win, so Lee's teacher, Mr. Han, turns to the real Karate Kid for help.

The movie stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio.

The movie is part of the Karate Kid franchise and a kind of remake of the 2010 movie of the same name, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.

Initially, the action movie was scheduled to premiere on May 30, 2025, but the official screening was postponed to June 5.

