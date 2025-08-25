Ukraine’s MFA condemns Woody Allen for attending Moscow film festival

Director Woody Allen. Photo: instagram.com/woodyallenofficial

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Hollywood director Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow Film Festival. By doing so, the renowned and controversial producer is insulting Ukrainian filmmakers who were killed or wounded by the occupiers.

This was reported by the ministry's press service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Woody Allen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Woody Allen’s participation via video link in the Moscow International Film Week. The ministry emphasized that such an act is a "disgrace and an insult to the Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who were killed or injured by the occupiers during the war."

"By participating in a festival that brings together Putin’s supporters and mouthpieces, Allen consciously turns a blind eye to the atrocities Russia has been committing in Ukraine every day for the past 11 years," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that culture should not whitewash bloody crimes or serve as a tool for propaganda.

