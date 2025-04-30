You's ending almost had Joe Goldberg as a ghost — here’s why not

The series “You”. Photo:instagram.com/younetflix

Netflix recently dropped the final season of You, bringing closure to the twisted journey of Joe Goldberg. But behind the scenes, the showrunners considered several wildly different ways to end the story — and one of them would’ve completely changed everything.

The New York Post got the exclusive details from executive producers Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

Advertisement

How 'You' could have ended

Spoilers ahead

According to the creators, one alternative ending explored a supernatural twist: Joe Goldberg was going to become a ghost.

"We went through many different options, one of which being that he did die at the hands of Bronte," Justin Lo revealed. "I was even remembering a version where he was shot. And [the audience] didn’t realize that he shot until the very last episode, and then he realizes he’s a ghost."

A shot from the TV series 'You'. Photo: instagram.com/younetflix

Ultimately, however, the creators chose a more grounded and, in their view, morally satisfying conclusion.

From the start, the writers agreed Joe couldn’t escape justice. Death would’ve been too easy.

"We came into the season knowing that we didn’t want to redeem him, that he would get his comeuppance, that he was going to face some of those whose lives he ruined. And most importantly, we knew he was going to be made to face himself," Foley said.

Previously, we reported on a new Netflix action film starring Tom Hardy and the upcoming psychological drama with Julianne Moore.