The second season of the TV series Severance on Apple TV breaks records in viewership

The American TV series Severance has become a record-breaker on the Apple TV+ platform. The second season of the psychological thriller exceeded all expectations and became the leader in terms of the number of views.

The second season premiered on January 17, 2025, three years after the end of the first installment. Apparently, viewers were so eager to see the sequel of the thriller that in just a month, Severance became the leader in terms of the number of views on the platform. It even surpassed the high-profile sports drama TV series Ted Lasso.

During this time, Severance has already garnered 589 million minutes of viewing in the United States, with new episodes accounting for 28% of the total time. In addition, the TV series has brought the company new users: between January 1 and 19, the number of subscriptions increased by 126% compared to last year.

The TV series tells the story of the technology corporation Lumon Industries, which has developed the medical procedure named "severance" for its employees, which allows them to separate their work memories from their non-work memories. One of the participants in the experiment, Mark, and his colleagues perform mysterious tasks every day until one day he begins to suspect that the company is hiding something from him.

