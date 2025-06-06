Sarah: Woman in the Shadows — Streaming, Cast & Twists

The TV show "Sarah: Woman in the Shadows". Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming service has released the new TV show Sarah: Woman in the Shadows. The detective thriller is gaining popularity online.

What is the TV show Sarah: A Woman in the Shadows about?

The Italian suspense thriller tells the story of former secret agent Sara. After the suspicious death of her son, she has to get back to work and start investigating. Each new crime is worse than the last, and there is no telling where the next intricate mystery will lead.

The TV show stars Teresa Saponangelo, Claudia Gerini, Flavio Furno, Chiara Celotto, Carmine Recano, Giacomo Giorgio, Massimo Popolizio, Antonio Gerardi, Martina Pia Gambardella, Haroun Fall, and others.

The first season of the thriller has six episodes, which are already available on Netflix.

