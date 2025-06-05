Top 3 Historical Dramas You Can’t Miss This Year

The Serpent Queen TV Show. Photo: Starz

This fascinating selection of TV Shows, based on real events, takes viewers into a whirlwind of historical dramas, full of emotion, conflict, and major decisions.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of epic series that not only entertain, but also allow us to better understand the events that changed the world.

Advertisement

Shōgun

This series became a sensation in 2024, winning many prestigious awards. The plot centers on English navigator John Blackthorne, the first European to arrive in Japan. England and the Netherlands are trying to establish ties with the mysterious country to their advantage.

Vikings

The epic story follows the legendary Viking Ragnar Lothbrok as he journeys from warrior and sailor to king. With its exciting plot, majestic battles, and vivid characters, Vikings has become one of the most successful historical series of our time.

The Serpent Queen

The plot focuses on the life of Catherine de Medici, one of the most powerful and controversial queens of France. The historical drama reveals her path to power, full of political intrigue, personal tragedies and the struggle to preserve the dynasty.

Earlier, we shared the top five movies starring Angelina Jolie.

We also offer four new period dramas with fascinating plots.