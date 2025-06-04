Top Angelina Jolie Films to Watch on Her 50th Birthday

Angelina Jolie in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Photo: IMDb

Today, June 4, marks the 50th birthday of American actress Angelina Jolie. Over the years, she has become a true Hollywood icon, with dozens of acclaimed roles to her name.

In celebration of her milestone birthday, Novyny.LIVE take a look back at five of her best movies — the ones that captured both audience hearts and critical praise.

Gia (1998)

In this movie, Angelina portrays the American supermodel Gia Carangi. The plot tells the difficult and dramatic story of the life of the world's first supermodel. Jolie received a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

It was one of Angelina Jolie's most striking roles. It became a landmark not only for her career, but also for her personal life. In the movie, the actress and her then-husband, Brad Pitt, play two special agents who are unaware that they are working on opposite sides.

A Mighty Heart (2007)

In this dramatic biopic, Angelina Jolie plays Mariane Pearl, the wife of American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was kidnapped in Pakistan in 2002. Many critics consider the emotional and truthful performance to be one of the strongest in the actress's filmography.

Changeling (2008)

This is a historical drama based on the Wineville Chicken Murders. Angelina Jolie plays a mother trying to find her missing son. When the police try to pass off another boy as her son, she begins her own investigation. Jolie's performance was critically acclaimed for its emotional depth and dramatic tension.

Maleficent (2014)

The touching movie adaptation of the fairy tale about Princess Aurora takes on new meaning as it tells the story from the perspective of the witch, Maleficent. Angelina Jolie reimagined the classic image of the evil fairy, portraying her as multidimensional, tragic, and human.

