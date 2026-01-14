3 Netflix crime limited series you won't forget

The main character of the series “Untamed.” Photo: still from video

Netflix delivers gripping detective miniseries that keep the tension high and the twists coming. These three compact crime dramas build steadily toward finales that are smart, unexpected, and deeply unsettling.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about three shows that prove you don't need multiple seasons to deliver a shocking payoff.

Advertisement

Three must-watch Netflix crime TV Shows

Zero Day (2025)

The United States was hit by a powerful cyberattack, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread destruction. To find those responsible, Congress created a special "Zero Day" commission. Its members have special powers. Former independent president George Mullen heads the commission. Mullen uncovers a vast web of lies and conspiracies.

Untamed (2025)

Special Agent Eric Inman of the National Park Service is investigating a brutal murder. The crime took place in Yosemite National Park. His job is to enforce the law in the park's vast wilderness. He decides to find the culprit, but during the investigation, Inman encounters the park's dark secrets and his own demons.

Run Away

Simon Green's daughter runs away from home after another argument. Her father tries to find her, but there is no trace of Paige. Later, Simon runs into her by accident in the park. She is in terrible condition and looks like a beggar. She runs away again. Simon begins to dig up the truth, which could destroy his family completely.

Read more: