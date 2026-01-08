Netflix adapts Christie’s The Seven Dials mystery into limited series — official trailer

Still from the Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer. Photo: Netflix

The classic 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery is coming to Netflix as a three-part series. Chris Chibnall is the writer and executive producer, and James Prichard, Christie’s great-grandson, also served as executive producer.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials comes to Netflix — official trailer

Set in 1925 England, Seven Dials reimagines Agatha Christie's playful mysteries for a modern audience.

The series stars Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Bundle Brent, Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham, and Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle. It also features Corey Mylchreest, Edward Bluemel, Nyasha Hatendi, and Guy Siner.

Seven Dials is set to premiere on Netflix in early 2026. Although the novel is less famous than Christie's Poirot or Miss Marple stories, it is known for its playful take on mystery, secret societies, and high-society intrigue. This makes it an ideal fit for a limited series.

Read more: