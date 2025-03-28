Megan Fox gave birth to a baby with Machine Gun Kelly — video

Megan Fox. Photo: instagram.com/jennakristina

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has become a mother for the fourth time. The Transformers star gave birth to a child with her ex-fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker).

The baby's father shared the good news on Instagram.

Megan Fox gave birth to her fourth child

Baker shared a touching black-and-white video of himself gently holding the baby's hand.

According to the 34-year-old musician, the baby was born on March 27. The 38-year-old actress gave birth to a girl, but the celebrity parents are keeping her name a secret for now.

"She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed," the rapper captioned the photos with the girl.

The baby girl is Fox and Baker's first child together. The star's pregnancy was announced in November 2024, but the couple split in December after four years of dating.

Megan Fox ta Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: instagram.com/machinegunkelly

The actress also has three sons, Noah, 13, Bodie, 11, and Journey, 9, with her ex-husband, actor Baryan Austin Green. Baker also has a 13-year-old daughter, Casey, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

As a reminder, Margot Robbie was spotted wearing a wedding dress on the set of the movie adaptation of the famous novel.

We also wrote that the new trailer for the drama starring Cillian Murphy was released.