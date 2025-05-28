Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness officially divorce — photo

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Photo: instagram.com/thehughjackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, are officially divorcing two years after their separation. The couple has finally reached a financial agreement.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness officially divorce

The Australian actress filed for divorce on May 23 in New York. Jackman and Furness finally reached an agreement on finances.

"A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure," a source told.

Deborah-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. Photo: instagram.com/thehughjackman

According to another source, both parties agree to the terms of the agreement, so they will not appeal the court's divorce decision. Jackman and Furness hope to remain good parents to their children without dispute.

The couple announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The former spouses have two adopted children together: 25-year-old Oscar Maximilian and 20-year-old Ava Elliot.

