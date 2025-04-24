Keanu Reeves to play himself in the biopic about the band Weezer — details

Keanu Reeves. Photo: instagram.com/fallontonightbts

The Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has been cast in the main role in the new movie about the music band Weezer. The John Wick star will play himself in the movie.

It was reported by Vice.

Keanu Reeves to star in the movie about Weezer

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Snyder, the musical comedy will tell the story of the confrontation between two bands — Weezer and Dogstar, in which Reeves is the bassist.

The movie is expected to be made in the genre of the musical biopic with elements of satire and comedy. Reeves will be the antagonist in the movie.

Interestingly, in the early 90s, the two bands were quite friendly, and Weezer's first concert took place as an opening act for Dogstar. But then the bands had a bad blood fight.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast will also include Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, and Ben Schwartz, as well as Weezer's musicians.

