The Last of Us Season 3 — HBO has officially renewed the TV show

Streaming company HBO Max has pleased fans of the TV show The Last of Us with good news. On the eve of the Season 2 premiere, the creators of the post-apocalyptic drama announced the renewal.

It was announced on the TV show's official Instagram page.

The Last of Us has been renewed for Season 3

The creators of the TV show shared the short promo video announcing the new season on social media.

"It can't be for nothing. Season 3 is coming," it was said under the video.

This news came as a complete surprise to fans, as Season 2 has not yet been released. However, the creators of The Last of Us seem to be confident in its success, as they announced the renewal just three days before the premiere.

It is currently unknown what exactly awaits the audience in Season 3 and which of the actors will return to their roles. Fans expect to see clues in the upcoming episodes of the second instalment.

