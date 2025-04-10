The White Lotus on HBO Max — the final episode of season 3 broke record

The White Lotus TV show. Photo: instagram.com/thewhitelotus

On Sunday, 6 April, the last episode of the third season of The White Lotus TV show was released. The final episode captivated viewers so much that it set a new record.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The final episode of The White Lotus set a record

The long-awaited episode was watched by 6.2 million viewers across various platforms, which was a record number for the TV show.

Thus, the episode was 29 per cent ahead of the previous episode and 50 per cent ahead of the last season finale.

The 90-minute episode shocked viewers with an unexpected plot twist and an unexpected conclusion. No wonder so many people around the world followed the story so closely and watched the finale on the day of the premiere.

Now, fans will be looking forward to the new season. As we wrote earlier, HBO has officially renewed The White Lotus.

