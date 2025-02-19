Jared Leto. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto

American actor and singer Jared Leto made a splash during the BAFTA Awards in London. The celebrity supported Russian actors who attended the event.

The actor shared photos with the Russians on Instagram.

Jared Leto supports Russians at the BAFTAs

It's not the first time the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has shown his support for Russians. This time, at the film award ceremony, Leto made friends with Russian actors Yuri Borisov and Mark Eidelstein, who were presenting the movie Anora.

Mark Eidelstein, Jared Leto and Yuri Borisov. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto

On his social media, Leto shared joyful photos of representatives of the aggressor country and posed with a smile in their company.

Yuri Borisov and Mark Eidelstein. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto

Meanwhile, the actor ignored the Ukrainian delegation, which was presenting a film about the war in Ukraine "Rock, Paper, Scissors".

