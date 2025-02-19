Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Movies arrow Jared Leto sparked controversy by supporting Russians at BAFTAs arrow

Jared Leto sparked controversy by supporting Russians at BAFTAs

19 February 2025 14:29
Марія Коваленко - editor
Jared Leto supported Russian actors at the BAFTAs — Photos
Jared Leto. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto
Марія Коваленко - editor

American actor and singer Jared Leto made a splash during the BAFTA Awards in London. The celebrity supported Russian actors who attended the event.

The actor shared photos with the Russians on Instagram.

Jared Leto supports Russians at the BAFTAs

It's not the first time the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has shown his support for Russians. This time, at the film award ceremony, Leto made friends with Russian actors Yuri Borisov and Mark Eidelstein, who were presenting the movie Anora. 

Джаред Лето підтримав росіян на BAFTA - фото
Mark Eidelstein, Jared Leto and Yuri Borisov. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto

On his social media, Leto shared joyful photos of representatives of the aggressor country and posed with a smile in their company.

Юрій Борисов та Марк Ейдельштейн на BAFTA - фото
Yuri Borisov and Mark Eidelstein. Photo: instagram.com/jaredleto

Meanwhile, the actor ignored the Ukrainian delegation, which was presenting a film about the war in Ukraine "Rock, Paper, Scissors".

Previously, the renowned Hollywood actor Johnny Depp might reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Novyny.LIVE tells you which women-directed films are definitely worth seeing this year.

scandal award Jared Leto world celebrities russian celebrities Bafta Awards Thirty Seconds to Mars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement