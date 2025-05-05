Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid confirm romance with kiss photo

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Photo: instagram.com/backgrid_usa

American actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid have officially confirmed their relationship. The celebrity couple shared their first photo together online.

On her Instagram page, the model posted a romantic picture with the actor.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid share a passionate kiss on camera

The runway star recently celebrated her 30th birthday surrounded by friends and family — and Cooper was there to share the joyful moment with her.

Following the celebration, Gigi shared a series of photos from the party. One of them shows her sharing a passionate kiss with the 50-year-old actor.

"I’m so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade," Gigi wrote under the photo.

This is the first photo the couple has shared publicly. Until now, Cooper and Hadid had been spotted together several times by paparazzi, but had not officially confirmed their relationship.

Their romance reportedly began in late 2023, when the two were first seen on a romantic dinner date in New York. Since then, they’ve been spotted together more frequently.

