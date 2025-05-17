Best new K-dramas — what to watch in the evening

Karma, K-drama. Photo: Netflix

Korean dramas continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their emotional and exciting plots and charismatic characters. These five new releases will definitely keep you glued to the screen.

Karma

This series tells the story of six strangers who suddenly find themselves connected to each other. Each of them has secrets and is running from the past, but now they must face their fears.

Motel California

Ji Kang-hee spent her childhood at the California Motel, which was run by her father. However, her half-foreign mother caused constant rumors and sidelong glances from the neighbors. Due to the gossip, she left for Seoul at age 20. Twelve years later, fate brought her back to her hometown. There, she meets Chon Yeon-soo, a childhood friend.

Newtopia

Seoul has been plunged into chaos after a sudden catastrophe — hordes of zombies have overrun the city, leaving no chance of escape. Lee Jae-young and Kang Yeon-joo were separated yesterday by a painful conversation about breaking up. Now, they have only one desire: to survive and meet again, no matter what.

Friendly Rivalry

After growing up in a provincial orphanage, Woo Seol-ki moves to Seoul and enrolls in the prestigious Jehwa High School, home to the country's top students. Despite her difficulty communicating with her classmates, she unexpectedly befriends Yoo Ye-yi, an influential, intelligent, wealthy girl. Ye-yi's attention gradually turns into a dangerous game of friendship and obsession.

Way Back Love

Jeon Hee-woon lost all interest in life and lived in loneliness until her childhood friend and first love, Kim Ram-woo, reappeared in her life. However, this is no ordinary meeting because Ram-woo died four years ago and is now an angel of death. He informs her that she only has a week left to live and helps her finish what she started and find new inspiration.

