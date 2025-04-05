TOP 5 comedies to watch on a Saturday night

No Hard Feelings. Photo: Netflix

Saturday night is the perfect time to forget about work and relax. Spend it watching a bright and light comedy that will definitely cheer you up.

Novyny.LIVE shares a fun selection.

Advertisement

Back in Action (2025)

Former CIA agents have been happily married for 15 years and have raised two children in the suburbs. But when they are exposed, they must return to the dangerous game, but not without humor.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Maddie, a driver, has lost her car and her taxi job. In order to earn some money, she takes a very unusual job — wealthy parents are looking for a girl for their son to help him become more confident. But the job is not as easy as it seems.

Freaky (2020)

An ordinary schoolgirl, Millie, suddenly finds herself swapping bodies with a brutal maniac, the Butcher. The girl has only one day to stop the criminal and get her body back. A surprising combination of humor and horror.

We're The Millers (2013)

The plot revolves around a failed drug dealer who decides to create a fake family in order to smuggle illegal substances across the border. The dangerous adventure is full of absurd situations and funny jokes.

The Nice Guys (2016)

A private detective and a hired bodyguard must team up to find a missing girl. This crime has already become the case of the century, so they will have to do their best. An exciting detective story is interwoven with witty humor.

We recently wrote about a new comedy starring Vincent Cassel. We also shared a selection of spooky miniseries that you can watch in a day.