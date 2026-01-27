What to watch this weekend: Top films and TV Shows

The main character of the film The Wrecking Crew. Photo: still from the video

This week, moviegoers will be able to enjoy several interesting new releases. Long-awaited movies and TV series will be released in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

Exciting movies and TV series coming out this week

Shrinking

The third season of the series premieres on January 28. The plot revolves around psychotherapist Jimmy Laird, who decides to change his approach to clients. Now the man tells everyone only the truth, even if it is unpleasant.

Bridgerton

The fourth season of the series premieres on January 29 and February 26. In the continuation of the cult story, Benedict Bridgerton falls in love with the mysterious "Silver Lady". However, the girl is not who she claims to be.

Wonder Man

The series premieres on January 27. This project from Marvel Studios will consist of eight episodes. The plot centers on the story of Hollywood actor and stuntman Simon Williams. The man gets special superpowers.

The Wrecking Crew

The movie premieres on January 28. The two main characters are half-brothers who have not communicated for a long time, but now they are forced to reunite to achieve a common goal. They want to find out the real cause of their father's death.

Wanished

The series premieres on February 1. The plot revolves around Tom Parker, who mysteriously disappears on a train heading to Arles. Alice Monroe, who was traveling with her husband, tries to find Tom and begins to uncover the secrets he had been carefully hiding.

