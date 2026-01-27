Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies 5 must-watch movies and series coming this week

5 must-watch movies and series coming this week

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 January 2026 03:15
What to watch this weekend: Top films and TV Shows
The main character of the film The Wrecking Crew. Photo: still from the video

This week, moviegoers will be able to enjoy several interesting new releases. Long-awaited movies and TV series will be released in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

Advertisement

Exciting movies and TV series coming out this week

Shrinking

The third season of the series premieres on January 28. The plot revolves around psychotherapist Jimmy Laird, who decides to change his approach to clients. Now the man tells everyone only the truth, even if it is unpleasant.

Bridgerton

The fourth season of the series premieres on January 29 and February 26. In the continuation of the cult story, Benedict Bridgerton falls in love with the mysterious "Silver Lady". However, the girl is not who she claims to be.

Wonder Man

The series premieres on January 27. This project from Marvel Studios will consist of eight episodes. The plot centers on the story of Hollywood actor and stuntman Simon Williams. The man gets special superpowers.

The Wrecking Crew

The movie premieres on January 28. The two main characters are half-brothers who have not communicated for a long time, but now they are forced to reunite to achieve a common goal. They want to find out the real cause of their father's death.

Wanished

The series premieres on February 1. The plot revolves around Tom Parker, who mysteriously disappears on a train heading to Arles. Alice Monroe, who was traveling with her husband, tries to find Tom and begins to uncover the secrets he had been carefully hiding.

Read more:

movie series premiere selection
Ksenia Mykulets - Editor
Author
Ksenia Mykulets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information