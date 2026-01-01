5 HBO Max shows perfect for binge-watching this week

Still from the Ballers. Photo: HBO

Looking for the perfect lineup to binge this week? HBO Max offers a variety of must-watch series that will keep you glued to the screen from start to finish.

Whether you love drama, crime, or fantasy, this selection by Screenrant has you covered.

Advertisement

House Of The Dragon

With 18 episodes across its first two seasons, House of the Dragon has won two Emmys and is currently one of the best series on HBO Max. With seasons three and four already confirmed by HBO, it's one of the best series on the platform worth investing in, especially for fans of epic fantasy dramas.

Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice is arguably one of the most underrated HBO Max original series ever made. This entertaining gangster crime series features a rich story, a great cast led by Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, and gorgeous cinematography that highlights Tokyo's monuments and shadows.

Ballers

Ballers was HBO's best spiritual successor to Entourage. It was equally binge-worthy during its five-season run from 2015 to 2019. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in one of his best roles, Ballers is addictive, must-see TV for sports fanatics and showbiz series lovers alike.

The Alienist

Starring Daniel Brühl as a criminal psychologist — or "alienist," as the profession was known in late 19th-century New York — The Alienist is an Emmy-winning series featuring notable performances by Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, and Robert Wisdom. Brühl plays Laszlo Kreizler, who teams up with John Moore (played by Evans), an illustrator, to investigate a serial killer.

It's Florida, Man

Executive-produced by Danny McBride, this laugh-out-loud comedy series tells the stranger-than-fiction tales of real people in Florida. Like Drunk History, the series combines actual interviews with comedic reenactments.

Read more: