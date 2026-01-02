January 2026 movie releases: horror, action, thrills

Gerard Butler in Greenland 2: Migration

January 2026 is shaping up to be a strong start for movie fans, with a mix of big-budget action, chilling horror, and high-stakes thrillers hitting theaters.

From long-awaited sequels to bold new originals, the first month of the year promises plenty of reasons to head to the cinema, writes Screenrant.

Greenland 2: Migration

In Greenland 2: Migration, the survival story of the Garrity family continues after a comet strikes and devastates much of Earth. After the strike, John, his wife Allison, and their son Nathan must leave their relatively safe bunker in Greenland and journey across a fractured, dangerous world to find a new place to live. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis.

Release date: January 9, 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

In this continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship with consequences that could alter the world as they know it. Meanwhile, Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) turns into an inescapable nightmare.

Release date: January 16, 2026

Killer Whale

Killer Whale is a survival thriller about Trish, who takes her best friend Maddie on a getaway to a secluded lagoon after experiencing a devastating personal loss. What begins as a healing escape quickly turns into a fight for survival when a killer whale, driven by vengeance from a life in captivity, begins to stalk them. Starring Virginia Gardner, Mel Jarnson, and Mitchell Hope, the film blends isolation, grief, and primal terror as the women struggle to escape the ocean’s deadliest predator.



Release date: January 16, 2026

Return to Silent Hill

In Return to Silent Hill, James Sunderland is a man shattered by the end of his relationship with Mary, the love of his life. After receiving a mysterious letter from her calling him back to Silent Hill, he returns only to find that the town has been transformed by an unknown evil. As he searches for her through the foggy streets, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of the town’s collapse.

Release date: January 23, 2026

Send Help

Send Help is a darkly comedic psychological thriller about two colleagues who survive a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a deserted island. Forced to rely on each other for survival, their unresolved tensions and past grievances quickly transform the situation into a volatile battle of wills as the power dynamics shift and desperation sets in. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, alongside Eddy Ismail, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Emma Raimi, and Dennis Haysbert, the film blends suspense and dark humor to make survival a physical and psychological test.

Release date: January 30, 2026

