Best Spanish TV series — what to watch online

Spanish TV series have long won the hearts of viewers around the world. Viewers are fascinated by the series' charismatic characters, intense plots, and vivid atmospheres.

Money Heist (2017)

A group of criminals unites under the guidance of the Professor to carry out one of the largest robberies in history: seizing a mint. They carefully prepare a plan calculated to the last detail but then face unpredictable challenges, both from outside and within the team.

Elite (2018)

Three teenagers from working-class families receive scholarships to attend an elite private school. Their arrival disrupts the established order among the wealthy students, creating tension and conflict with tragic consequences. The plot centers on a murder investigation that uncovers the dark secrets of the privileged world.

The Lady's Companion (2025)

Elena Bianda is the city's most successful companion, helping young aristocrats find suitable suitors while strictly adhering to her moral principles. However, her life changes when she begins working with the three Mencia sisters. Suddenly, she finds herself at the center of social intrigue, forced to balance her professional duties with her personal feelings.

The Time in Between (2013)

Sira Quiroga is a young seamstress from Madrid who has worked with her mother in a small atelier since childhood. On the eve of the 1936 coup, she leaves her fiancé, Ignacio, behind and travels to Morocco with the man she truly loves. However, his love proves to be a lie — he betrays Sira, leaving her alone and in debt in a foreign country. After this painful betrayal, she must rebuild her life from scratch. Little does she know, she will soon become part of events that will change the course of European history.

