TOP 3 summer mood TV Shows for summer streaming

On summer evenings, you want to relax your body and soul. If you dream of an atmosphere of romance and adventure by the sea, these series will transport you to the sunniest corners of the world, right from your screen.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Bella is about to turn 16. After school, she and her family traditionally go on vacation to their friends' house, the Fishers. But this summer will never be the same, because Bella and her friends have grown up.

Outer Banks

After a hurricane hits the South Carolina coast, a group of friends finds a map promising to lead them to treasure. For John B, it's an opportunity to get rich and find his missing father. However, the boys are not the only ones trying to reach the treasure.

Surviving Summer

Due to life circumstances, Summer's father sends her from New York to a small town in Australia. The rebellious big-city schoolgirl is not used to provincial entertainment, but meeting the local surfer, Ari, will change her perspective on life.

