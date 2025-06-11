3 crime dramas full of wild unexpected twists

The Outsider. Photo: HBO

If you're drawn to suspenseful stories full of unexpected twists and a touch of mystery, these detective tales are perfect for you. With gripping plots, compelling characters, and puzzles that keep you guessing until the very end, they’ll keep you hooked from the first page to the last.

The Outsider (2020)

Life in a small Oklahoma town is normal and peaceful — until the body of a brutally murdered boy is found. Investigators quickly find fingerprints and DNA evidence belonging to Terry Maitland, the well-respected coach of the local baseball team. Without hesitation, Inspector Ralph Anderson arrests the suspect. The case seems almost solved, but suddenly an incontrovertible alibi emerges: at the time of the crime, Terry was hundreds of kilometers away speaking at a conference.

The Stolen Girl (2025)

One day, Eliza takes her daughter, Lucia, to spend the night at her new friend Josie's house. The next morning, when Eliza comes to pick up Lucia, she finds an empty house — even the furniture is gone. Eliza and her husband begin a search that takes them far beyond their hometown. Accompanied by journalist Selma, the parents discover that the kidnapping is part of a complex plan connected to their family's dark past.

The Bridge (2011)

The body of a woman, cut in half, is found on the Øresund Bridge, which lies on the border between Denmark and Sweden. Police and detectives from both countries begin investigating the mysterious murder. The case gains even more momentum when a Swedish journalist starts receiving letters hinting at more crimes.

