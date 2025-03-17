The best movies with a confusing plot — something to watch in the evening

The movie Nocturnal Animals. Photo: IMDb

It's a real pleasure to watch movies with unexpected plot twists, hidden meanings, and emotional denouements. And the endings of these movies will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of the best puzzle movies.

The Jacket (2005)

The Gulf War veteran ends up in the psychiatric hospital for insane criminals due to the doctors' mistake. There he becomes the victim of horrific experiments that change his life forever. The unusual plot with elements of time travel keeps you in suspense until the very last minute.

The Prestige (2006).

Christopher Nolan's movie is about the rivalry between two illusionists who go too far in their quest to be the best. The ending makes you watch everything you've seen before again — from a different angle.

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The main character, the gallery owner Susan, receives the manuscript of the novel from her ex-husband Edward. The psychological thriller immerses the audience in an emotional journey between the real world and violent memories.

The Place (2018)

The story centers on the mysterious man who sits at the same table in the cafe every day. Each time, a new guest sits down with him, or a guest with a special request. The tension in the movie increases with each story, as does the number of questions from the audience.

