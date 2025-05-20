New series with high ratings — what to watch in the evening

Daredevil: Born Again. Photo: Marvel

These three new series grab you from the first minutes and have received rave reviews from movie critics around the world.

Novyny.LIVE offers a selection of series, each with an IMDb rating of at least 8/10.

Mobland (rating 8.1/10)

A fierce confrontation erupts in London between two powerful criminal families: the Garrigans and the Stevensons. Their struggle for influence turns the city into an arena of ruthless warfare, threatening not only the lives of gangsters, but also those of ordinary citizens. Amidst this chaos is Harry Da Souza, a charismatic and dangerous street thief who can find a way out of any situation.

The Pitt (rating 8.3/10)

Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch begins a grueling shift in the emergency room of Pitt, a trauma hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode depicts one hour of a 15-hour shift, during which doctors save lives and deal with their own dramas.

Daredevil: Born Again (rating 9/10)

Blind lawyer Matt Murdock is a daily fixture in the Hell's Kitchen courtroom. However, when his longtime enemy, the former crime boss Wilson Fisk, decides to run for mayor of New York City, Murdock is forced to return to a fight that goes far beyond the law.

