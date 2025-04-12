TOP 3 movies about space for space enthusiasts

Ad Astra movie. Photo: 20th Century Fox

On Astronautics Day, which is celebrated on April 12, we offer a selection of the best space-themed movies. Embark on an exciting journey through the universe with the main characters.

Enjoy the top three

Ad Astra (2019)

The sci-fi drama starring Brad Pitt tells the story of Army Corps engineer Roy McBride, whose father never returned from an expedition to Neptune. 16 years after his disappearance, Roy embarks on a dangerous journey through the solar system to find out what happened.

The Martian (2015)

A stunning adaptation of Andy Weir's novel of the same name will tell the story of astronaut Mark Watney. During an expedition to Mars, he is mistakenly believed dead and left alone on the planet. However, Watney decides not to give up and continues to explore the planet and fight for his own life.

Interstellar (2014)

The movie takes viewers to an alternate future where Earth is on the brink of extinction. However, there is a chance for salvation — a mysterious wormhole in Saturn's orbit that could become a path to new worlds. The astronauts must embark on a perilous journey for a chance to save humanity.

