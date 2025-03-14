TOP limited series on Netflix you can watch this weekend

"Beef" series. Photo: Netflix

When you want to spend a weekend at home without a lot of fuss, there's nothing like immersing yourself in a new and interesting story. Netflix miniseries are addictive and can be watched in just a few days.

Novyny.LIVE offers three exciting short series to watch online.

Cassandra (6 episodes)

The new thriller has already captivated a lot of people, and the soundtrack is topping the charts on Spotify. The plot revolves around a family that has moved into a new old house, where they are assisted by the robot Cassandra. But one day, the assistant's settings get out of control.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (9 episodes)

A chilling crime story based on true events. Two brothers are convicted of the brutal murder of their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989. But Lyle and Eric insist they acted in self-defense. The investigation must find out who the real killer is.

Beef (10 episodes)

A street incident brings together two strangers — construction worker Danny and businesswoman Amy. The conflict touches them both so deeply that it escalates into a real war that goes far beyond a simple argument.

