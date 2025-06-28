Anna Wintour leaving Vogue: Top movies about her and the iconic magazine

The September Issue. Photo: still from the movie

The fashion world was stunned by the news of Anna Wintour stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. After 37 years at the helm, she leaves behind a legacy that redefined modern fashion and reshaped the industry.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of movies about the editor and the iconic magazine that every fashion fan should watch.

The September Issue (2009)

The documentary delves into the making of Vogue’s legendary September 2007 issue. At its center is Anna Wintour, whose dynamic — and often tense — relationship with creative director Grace Coddington takes the spotlight.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The feature film follows a young assistant navigating life under the demanding editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine. Clueless about glamour, she struggles to find her place in the stylish world of high fashion. The character of Miranda Priestley is widely seen as a sharp portrayal of Anna Wintour, brought to life by Meryl Streep, who masterfully embodies the strict, witty, and commanding Vogue editor.

The First Monday in May (2016)

Another documentary tells the story of one of the most important events in the fashion world: the Met Gala. The film reveals the details of preparing for the lavish event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, for which Anna Wintour is a key figure.

